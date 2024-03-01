Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $54.50 on Monday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,313,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Docebo by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 132,111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Docebo by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Docebo by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

