Domenic Di Sisto Sells 1,479 Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Stock

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Domenic Di Sisto sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.00, for a total value of C$107,967.00.

Docebo Stock Up 1.3 %

DCBO opened at C$74.08 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$39.81 and a 1-year high of C$74.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on Docebo from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

