Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.870 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of D opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

