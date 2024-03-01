Dora Factory (new) Reaches One Day Volume of $441,403.65 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $81.56 million and approximately $441,403.65 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.1512285 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $492,721.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

