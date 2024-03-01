DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.11.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 21.4 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

