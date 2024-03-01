DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DV. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.11.

NYSE DV opened at $30.84 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

