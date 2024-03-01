DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,143.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock valued at $92,005,241. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,752 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

