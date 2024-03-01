DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.48

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 82094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

