Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.78.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

