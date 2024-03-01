Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Set at C$13.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

TSE:DPM opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

