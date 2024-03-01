Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,209 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,209 ($15.33).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($17.88) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.68) to GBX 1,100 ($13.95) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.09) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,156 ($14.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,552.70, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 964.87 ($12.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,810.81%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 41,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.31), for a total value of £437,537.90 ($554,969.43). 44.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

