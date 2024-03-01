Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Neutral Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

EGLE stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $609.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

