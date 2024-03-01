East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 392.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,597 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of East West Bancorp worth $23,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

