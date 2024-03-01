eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,604 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 256,906 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

