Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

