Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of EDIT opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

