Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

