Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,529 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 36,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $49,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,384 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 32.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,344 shares of company stock worth $4,794,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile



Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

