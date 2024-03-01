EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.5 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.00-15.00 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $313.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $318.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

