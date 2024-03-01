EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of EMKR stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
