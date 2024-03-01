EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

About EMCORE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.