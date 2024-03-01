Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.13.

Get Empire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Empire

Empire Price Performance

Empire Dividend Announcement

Empire stock opened at C$34.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.23. Empire has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$40.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Empire news, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.