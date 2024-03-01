Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EFX. CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.91.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$979.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.5851911 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.49%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.