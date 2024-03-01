Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Linda Johnson Rice Sells 5,000 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enova International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.54. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enova International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $928,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

