Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

