EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

EQB Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. EQB has a 12-month low of C$53.86 and a 12-month high of C$97.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cormark raised their target price on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.13.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

