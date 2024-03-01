EQB (TSE:EQB) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Market Weight”

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$102.13.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$86.18 on Wednesday. EQB has a 52-week low of C$53.86 and a 52-week high of C$97.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.65.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

