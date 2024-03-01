Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

TJX opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average is $91.88. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

