Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NAMS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NAMS stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

