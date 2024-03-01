Eric Drape Sells 9,815 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Drape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,330,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 758,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after buying an additional 1,850,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

