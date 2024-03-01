Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESMC opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. Escalon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.50.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 39.40%.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

