Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 63,047 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Etsy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $71.69 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

