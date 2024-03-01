Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,695,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,996,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Ardelyx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 2,227.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after buying an additional 14,549,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 597.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $10,200,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,549,571.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,955. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

