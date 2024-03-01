Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 316,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EQT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

EQT Stock Up 0.8 %

EQT opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.