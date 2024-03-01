Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,450 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after acquiring an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Autoliv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. Barclays raised their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $117.18.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

