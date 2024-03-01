Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,291 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 86.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 24.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 173,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,867,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $6,917,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 190.0% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $447.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.72 and its 200 day moving average is $389.26. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.