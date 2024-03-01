Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 120,557 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,557 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,576,000 after acquiring an additional 422,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 706,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after acquiring an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NTLA opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $158,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

