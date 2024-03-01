Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 56,374 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,374 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.