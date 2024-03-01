Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,370 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

