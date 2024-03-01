Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,345.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

