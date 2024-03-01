Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,345.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolve Transition Infrastructure
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.