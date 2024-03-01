Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $382,015,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1,558.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

