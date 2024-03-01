ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

