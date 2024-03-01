Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.60 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.