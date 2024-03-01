F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 152,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in F5 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in F5 by 24.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,249 shares of company stock worth $927,987. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $187.22 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.