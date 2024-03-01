Facilities by ADF’s (ADF) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Facilities by ADF Price Performance
Facilities by ADF stock opened at GBX 47.60 ($0.60) on Thursday. Facilities by ADF has a one year low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.51 million, a PE ratio of 692.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.65.
About Facilities by ADF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Facilities by ADF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Facilities by ADF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facilities by ADF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.