Facilities by ADF’s (ADF) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Facilities by ADF (LON:ADFFree Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Facilities by ADF stock opened at GBX 47.60 ($0.60) on Thursday. Facilities by ADF has a one year low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.51 million, a PE ratio of 692.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.65.

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

