Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE FPI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $565.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.27.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 269,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

