Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FATE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at $462,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at $462,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 over the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after buying an additional 8,894,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after buying an additional 502,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

