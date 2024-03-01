Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 502,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

