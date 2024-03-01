FD Technologies’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
FD Technologies Price Performance
Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 926 ($11.75) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,221.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.11 million, a PE ratio of -2,374.36 and a beta of 0.78. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.48).
About FD Technologies
