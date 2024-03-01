Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $2.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.49.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
