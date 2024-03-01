FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $195.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.56.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 1.9 %

FedEx stock opened at $248.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.47. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 959 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.